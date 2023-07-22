Emerald Oil signs oil export MoU amid auction process

Stocks

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 09:31 pm

Related News

Emerald Oil signs oil export MoU amid auction process

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 09:31 pm
Emerald Oil signs oil export MoU amid auction process

Emerald Oil has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Japanese company for exporting oil amid the ongoing auction process of its factories following a case filed by BASIC Bank against the company in 2017.

Emerald Oil, a listed company, signed the MoU with Japanese company Be Born Co Ltd on Thursday, according to a press release. As per the agreement, the company will export 3,000 tonnes of crude oil annually.

Ashraful Alam, chief accounting officer of Emerald Oil, and Shingo Miyauchi, chief executive officer of Be Born Co, signed the agreement on behalf of their companies, respectively.

Afzal Hossain, managing director of Emerald Oil Industries, said, "Oil export agreement has been signed. The export of oil will start after all necessary approvals. Exports are likely to start in the next three to four months."

Meanwhile, the process of auctioning the assets of the company has started.

As per the order of the court, an announcement of the auction was made in the factory area on 17 July. Later, the bank will publish a notification regarding the auction of the company's assets.

Former owners of Emerald Oil took a loan of around Tk60 crore from BASIC Bank. They flew abroad without repaying the loan.

A case is going on against former managing director Syed Hasibul Gani Galib and others.

In 2021, Minori Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Japanese farming company Minori Co Limited, got approval from Bangladesh Securities and Exchanges Commission (BSEC) to bring the company back into production by investing more than Tk40 crore.

Emerald Oil, a producer of the most forgotten rice-bran oil "Spondon", was out of production for five years as its original owners fled for a loan scam.

The shares of the company have been increasing abnormally for the last three months.

On 24 April, the price of each share of the company was Tk43.3, but on 12 July, the share price rose to Tk182. After that, the share price decreased slightly but was traded at Tk165.1 last Thursday.

Bangladesh

Stock Market / Emerald Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

On the political economy of empathy

8h | Panorama
The Gixxer, with its generously sized fuel reservoir and streamlined panels, boasts a sleek and edgy aesthetic which is guaranteed to grab attention. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

Suzuki Gixxer: exquisite, formidable and versatile

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

A musical portrait of Dhaka city

A musical portrait of Dhaka city

1h | TBS Stories
“$1.3bn investment proposal to develop offshore windmills is the future of Bangladesh”- Danish envoy

“$1.3bn investment proposal to develop offshore windmills is the future of Bangladesh”- Danish envoy

4h | TBS Face to Face
Young players to feature in Top Five Leagues from 2023/24 season

Young players to feature in Top Five Leagues from 2023/24 season

18m | TBS SPORTS
How to invest in bonds

How to invest in bonds

6h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price