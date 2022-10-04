Emerald oil sets up sales office in Japan

Stocks

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 09:42 pm

Related News

Emerald oil sets up sales office in Japan

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 09:42 pm
Emerald oil sets up sales office in Japan

Emerald Oil Industries Limited – the producer of the almost forgotten "Spondon" rice bran oil – has recently set up a sales centre in Japan in a bid to open an avenue for exporting the cooking item.

As Japan has a good demand for healthy cooking oil, the company is hopeful that it can grab a slice of the large market, its top official has said.

"Rice bran oil is in high demand in Japan. Several big companies of the country have already approached us," Md Afzal Hossain, managing director of Emerald Oil Industries, told The Business Standard.

"Our oil is currently being sold in the local market. We are yet to start exporting. There are some complications. We will start the export after settling those," he said, adding that they are struggling to run the rice-bran oil factory round the clock thanks to the ongoing gas crunch.

The top official further added that they are now using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to keep the production lines running.

The publicly listed company had resumed its production after a hiatus of four years thanks to fresh investment by Minori Bangladesh Limited, a subsidiary of Japanese farming company Minori Co Limited.

After a successful trial run in January this year, the company re-started full-fledged commercial production.

Incorporated in 2008, Emerald oil began initial production of "Spondon" rice bran oil in 2011 and entered the bourses in 2014.

It raised Tk20 crore by issuing two crores of general shares at a face value of Tk10. But in a few years, it melted down both in its business and in the stock market as soon as the founder's loan scams unfolded.

Emerald oil generated a profit of Tk18.07 crore in FY2015-16 and paid a 10% stock dividend to its shareholders.

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) data, the share price of the company was Tk36.80 each on Tuesday. Since the company entered into full-fledged production, its share price rose the highest Tk45.5 on 26 June. 

Emerald Oil Industries Limited / Stock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

7h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

12h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

12h | Panorama
Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor: India’s scholar politician

8h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Putin offers conditional peace talks

Putin offers conditional peace talks

9m | Videos
ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

3h | Videos
Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

3h | Videos
Rajshahi Puja Mandap

Rajshahi Puja Mandap

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch