Emerald Oil returns to production after four years

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
29 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:36 pm

Related News

Emerald Oil returns to production after four years

The newly restructured board of directors are hoping to overcome outstanding losses and reach a break-even point within six months as there is a significant demand for their rice bran edible oil, which is marketed under the brand name Spondon

Rafiqul Islam
29 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:36 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Emerald Oil Industries Ltd has resumed production of its rice bran edible oil after a hiatus of four years thanks to fresh investment by Minori Bangladesh Limited, a subsidiary of Japanese farming company Minori Co Limited.

The company, which has completed a successful trial run, is expected to go into full-fledged commercial production from January, said its officials.

The newly restructured board of directors are hoping to overcome outstanding losses and reach a break-even point within six months as there is a significant demand for their rice bran edible oil, which is marketed under the brand name Spondon.  

The company halted its production in 2017 due to a shortage of working capital following its founders' loan scam, getting arrested, and finally fleeing the country.

To help Emerald Oil turn around, Minori Bangladesh Limited is investing around Tk45 crore as working capital, other than taking care of the company's finances and liabilities with Basic Bank, and Bank Asia amounting to Tk70 crore in loans that crossed the Tk100 crore mark with interest. 

The Japanese subsidiary will also help Emerald Oil's potential exports to Japan alongside serving the local market.

As per the agreement between the two companies, Minori Bangladesh will own 30% shares from the company's directors and sponsors. Besides, Minori has already purchased 10% shares of Emerald Oil from the capital market.

"There is a massive demand for rice bran oil both in the local and the international market. We have already received queries from several foreign companies, including two Japanese companies and signed a trade deal worth Tk10 crore with an Indian company," one of the new board members of the company told The Business Standard. 

Earlier, in August, Emerald Oil announced that they will go into full-fledged commercial production from 1st September, which was later postponed as they could not obtain most of the required licences due to the lockdown.

Emerald Oil, incorporated in 2008, began production of its Spondon-branded rice bran oil in 2011 and entered the bourses in 2014. The company raised Tk20 crore issuing 2 crore general shares at a face value of Tk10.

But, in a few years, it melted down both in its business and in the stock market as soon as the founder's loan scams unfolded.

In March this year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange reconstructed the failed company's board by appointing five distinguished professionals, while a representative of its Japanese investor Minori's Bangladesh arm also joined the board.

Top News

Emerald Oil / Emerald Oil Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

7h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

10h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

12h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

6h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

6h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

1d | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec