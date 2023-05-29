Emerald Oil gets High Court approval to conduct AGM

Stocks

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 11:58 am

Related News

Emerald Oil gets High Court approval to conduct AGM

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 11:58 am
Emerald Oil gets High Court approval to conduct AGM

Emerald Oil has got the High Court approval to conduct the pending annual general meeting (AGM) for the last six years from the fiscal year 2016-17 to 2021-22.

The rice-bran oil producer also called the board meeting on 1 June to fix the AGM date.

It will announce the annual financial statement for the last three fiscal years from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

Since April this year, the company's share price jumped over 300% to Tk122.30 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Earlier, on 26 February this year, it published the financial reports for FY2017, FY2018, and FY2019, in which the company announced that no dividends will be given to the investors for those three accounting years.

According to the price-sensitive statement of the company, it posted massive losses in 2017 when its earnings per share (EPS) were Tk34.34 negative and the net asset value per share was also Tk17.46 negative Tk17.46 compared to Tk3.33 and 17.23, respectively, a year ago.

Its EPS was negative at Tk1.97 and Tk1.14 in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

About the negative net asset value per share, the new management explained that the company's several physical assets were missing after it took over. Besides, the receivables are also not at the stage of recovery. Hence, these amounts are excluded from the account. Besides, the company has bad debt. And this is why the net asset value turned negative.

In 2021, Minori Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Japanese farming company Minori Co Limited, got the securities regulator's nod to bring the company back into production by investing more than Tk40 crore.

The publicly-traded company, Spondon, producer of the most forgotten rice-bran oil, was out of business for five years as its original owners fled for a loan scam.

Incorporated in 2008, Emerald Oil Industries Ltd began production of its Spondon-branded rice-bran oil in 2011 and entered the bourses in 2014.

Top News

Emerald Oil / Emerald Oil Industries Limited / AGM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

3h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

4h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

1h | TBS World
Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

22h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

1d | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration