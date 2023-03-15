Embezzlement of insurance customers' money will not be tolerated: Idra Chairman

Stocks

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:20 pm

Related News

Embezzlement of insurance customers' money will not be tolerated: Idra Chairman

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:20 pm
Embezzlement of insurance customers&#039; money will not be tolerated: Idra Chairman

Chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (Idra) Mohammad Zainul Bari said on Wednesday that no one will be allowed to embezzle the money of the customers of insurance companies. 

At a programme of the Capital Market Journalist Forum (CMJF) in the capital's Paltan area, he said, "The companies against whom complaints have been filed regarding insurance claims payment to customers have already been instructed to make the payments."

"They must settle the insurance claims even if it requires them to sell their assets," said the Idra chairman.

He added that the board of the company that would not follow the instruction will be dissolved, if necessary.

Zainul Bari said, "Due to a lack of compliance for a long time, irregularities and corruption have taken root in many companies. There have been cases of embezzlement. We have taken a strict stance to resolve these issues."

"Some life insurance companies are in such a poor condition that they should be closed down. But customers will suffer if they are shut down without paying customers money. Hence priority is being given to bring companies out of the crisis with strict monitoring and other support," he stated.

"However, if that doesn't work, we may have to take stricter decisions," Zainul Bari added.

He also said that it is not possible to solve the existing problems of the insurance sector overnight.

The Idra chairman went on to say that the drafting of the amendment of the insurance act has started as there are inconsistencies and ambiguities in the act.

Emphasising digitisation of the insurance sector, he said, the new generation is used to buying various products including food and clothes online. If insurance products can also be bought online, then interest among them will increase.

President of the CMJF Ziaur Rahman presided over the programme which was conducted by the organisation's general secretary Abu Ali.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Economy / Top News

Stock / insurance / IDRA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

12h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

12h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

4h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

2h | TBS World
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

3h | TBS World
Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 