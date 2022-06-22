Eight firms replaced in CSE30 index

Eight listed firms entered the blue-chip index CSE30 of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), replacing eight others.

The reviewed index will be effective from 30 June, said the port city bourse, adding that the index is reviewed twice a year.

Bank Asia, Baraka Patenga Power, BSRM Steels, Confidence Cement, Linde Bangladesh, Matin Spinning, Power Grid Company, and Premier Cement Mills are the new entrants in the CSE's blue-chip club.

On the other hand, Aamra Networks, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Aman Feed, BBS Cables, Esquire Knit Composite, Khulna Power Company, Sandhani Life, and Singer Bangladesh have been excluded from the list.

The CSE in a statement said blue-chip stocks make up 17.53% of the bourse's total market capitalisation, which is 23.06% in terms of free-float market capitalisation. Free-float market capitalisation counts the value of the shares which need no prior disclosure to be sold in the public market.

BSRM Ltd, Dhaka Bank, Doreen Power, Eastern Bank, Eastern Housing, Green Delta Insurance, IDLC Finance, Jamuna Bank, Jamuna Oil, Meghna Petroleum, MJL Bangladesh, Olympic Industries, Padma Oil Company, Prime Bank, Pubali Bank, Square Pharmaceuticals, Summit Power, Acme Laboratories, City Bank, Premier Bank, Titas Gas, and Uttara Bank are the continuing constituents of the CSE30 Index.