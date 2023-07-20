Eid sales boost Singer profit by 237% in April-June

Stocks

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 10:32 pm

Related News

Eid sales boost Singer profit by 237% in April-June

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 10:32 pm
Eid sales boost Singer profit by 237% in April-June

Singer Bangladesh, blessed by a rare occurrence of two Eid festivals in a single quarter over the April-June period, managed to grow its revenue to Tk717 crore from Tk535 crore a year ago as electronics and home appliances sold more during the two biggest festivals in the country.

The oldest player in the country's electronics and home appliances market seemed to have better managed its costs over the quarter, as the cost of production did not increase in proportion to the revenue growth.

Operating profit for the three months grew to Tk92 crore from Tk39 crore a year ago, while net profit after taxes grew to Tk47 crore from less than Tk14 crore.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the April-June quarter grew to Tk4.72 from Tk1.40 for the same period last year. For the first half of the year, EPS stood at Tk5.85, up from Tk2.31 a year ago.

Net asset value per share stood at Tk34.83 at the end of June.

The Ukraine crisis, high inflation, exchange rate volatility, and commodity prices have greatly impacted the business, said Singer Bangladesh in its financial statement.

However, customers responded positively by purchasing products at increased prices, while whole-hearted efforts by the company's teams helped boost revenue and profits.

Singer Bangladesh shares, having a face value of Tk10 apiece, were stuck at the floor price of Tk151.9 apiece.

Singer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

5h | Features
Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

12h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

14h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

3h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

7h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

13h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers