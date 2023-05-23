eGeneration Ltd partners with Bangladesh Insurance Authority to establish data centre

eGeneration Limited, a renowned IT consulting and software solutions company, has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Insurance Sector Development Project (BISDP) to establish a state-of-the-art data Centre for the Bangladesh Insurance Authority (BIA).

The contract was signed during a recently held ceremony attended by representatives from both eGeneration Limited and BISDP.

Under the terms of the agreement, eGeneration Ltd will undertake the "Data Centre Project" for the BIA, with the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) represented by the project director (PD).

The estimated cost of the project is expected to reach Tk15 crore.

Notably, eGeneration Limited has demonstrated impressive financial performance in the first quarter of 2023 (January-March), with earnings per share amounting to Tk0.41.

As of 30 April 2023, the ownership of eGeneration Limited is distributed as follows: sponsors and directors jointly hold 37.77% of the shares, institutions hold 32.36%, foreign investors hold 0.53%, and the general public holds 29.34% of the shares.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that on Tuesday (22 May), the company's shares were observed to be stagnant at the floor price of Tk45.20 each, indicating stability in the stock market.