EBL recommends 12.5% cash, 12.5% stock dividends

Stocks

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 07:03 pm

Related News

EBL recommends 12.5% cash, 12.5% stock dividends

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 07:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Eastern Bank Ltd has recommended a 25% dividend – a 12.50% cash and 12.50% stock – for its shareholders for 2021, which is lower than the previous year.

In a stock exchange filing on Sunday, the private sector lender said stock dividend has been recommended to strengthen its capital base to support projected business growth and also to improve certain regulatory ratios.

The bank has also decided to increase its authorised capital from Tk1,200 crore to Tk2,500 crore.

Earlier in 2020, it had paid a 35% dividend – 17.5% cash and 17.5% stock. 

To increase authorised capital, the bank will amend the related clauses of the memorandum of association and article of association in compliance with the rules and regulations subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities and the shareholders in the annual general meeting (AGM).

EPS jumps 15%

According to the disclosure, the earnings per share (EPS) of the bank increased by 15% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

The consolidated EPS rose to Tk5.03, a 14.84% increase from Tk4.38 in 2020.

The bank said the AGM will be held on 19 May through the digital platform, and the record date has been fixed on 25 May to identify shareholders.

The consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share rose to Tk33.17, which was Tk30.87 in 2020.

EBL / cash dividend / stock dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

6h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

9h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

9h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

8h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

42m | Videos
Pakistan parliament dissolved

Pakistan parliament dissolved

1h | Videos
Commercial aquarium fish farming in Bangladesh

Commercial aquarium fish farming in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Festival of Bangladeshi arts and crafts at Gulshan

Festival of Bangladeshi arts and crafts at Gulshan

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers