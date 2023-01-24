Eastern Housing shares soar after half yearly profit jumped by 19%

Stocks

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 11:45 am

Related News

Eastern Housing shares soar after half yearly profit jumped by 19%

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 11:45 am
Eastern Housing shares soar after half yearly profit jumped by 19%

The share prices of real estate company Eastern Housing Limited soared on Tuesday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), following the last night's declaration of the organisation's 19% profit jump during the first half of FY2022-23.

The prices on Tuesday jumped by 9.98% to Tk91.50 as investors showed interest in the fresh fund to buy Eastern Housing shares. As a result, the company has topped the daily turnover chart at the DSE.

According to market insiders, investors are feeling confident about the management of Eastern Housing as their efforts were able to save the company from an economic tough time.

In the first half of 2022-23, its year-on-year profit grew by 19% to Tk29 crore despite the revenue dropping by 47%.

However, increasing finance income from the deposit helped the company to post higher growth in profit than the previous fiscal year.

A company official said, the company sold a ready building to a customer which is rare in the industry, in the last fiscal year.

Currently, Eastern Housing has turned its focus to land business more than the readymade apartment, he added.

During the first half, its land sale grew by over 20% to Tk89 crore.

Top News

Eastern Housing / Eastern Housing Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

3h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

4h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

17h | TBS Stories
Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

15h | TBS SPORTS
Paper cup industry hit by tax burden

Paper cup industry hit by tax burden

16h | TBS Stories
A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February