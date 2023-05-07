Eastern Bank share price drops over 11%

The shares price of the Eastern Bank dropped over 11% on Sunday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), and it became the top loser.

Its share price came down to Tk29.40 each from Tk33.10 each on the previous trading day.

According to sources, owing to the price adjustment of the stock dividend in 2022, its share price declined after the record date.

Earlier, the bank declared a 25% dividend for its shareholders, of which 12.5% cash and 12.5% stock dividend for the last year.