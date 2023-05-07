Eastern Bank share price drops over 11%

Stocks

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 01:26 pm

Related News

Eastern Bank share price drops over 11%

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 01:26 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The shares price of the Eastern Bank dropped over 11% on Sunday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), and it became the top loser.  

Its share price came down to Tk29.40 each from Tk33.10 each on the previous trading day.

According to sources, owing to the price adjustment of the stock dividend in 2022, its share price declined after the record date.

Earlier, the bank declared a 25% dividend for its shareholders, of which 12.5% cash and 12.5% stock dividend for the last year.

Top News

stocks / Eastern Bank / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

1h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

3h | Mode
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

18h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

20h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

23h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work