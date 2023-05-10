Eastern Bank's profit declined 10% in Jan-Mar

Eastern Bank Ltd (RBL) posted a 10% year-on-year profit decline in the January to March quarter of 2023.

The private sector lender made a consolidated net profit of Tk107.31 crore for the first three months of this year, which was Tk119.11 crore in the same period of the previous year.

From January to March quarter, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk1, which was Tk1.11 one year ago.

Its consolidated net asset value per share was Tk34.29 at end of the March, while its net operating cash flow per share stood at Tk0.19.

The bank recommended a 12.50% cash and 12.50% stock dividend for its shareholders for the year ended 2022.

The shares price of EBL closed at Tk29.40 on Tuesday (9 May) at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).