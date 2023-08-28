Eastern Bank to sell lands in Purbachal, Bashundhara

Eastern Bank Limited has decided to sell two of its lands - one is located in Purbachal and the other one in the capital's Bashundhara.

The bank said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) that it will sell 85.15 katha at Purbachal and 5 katha at Bashundhara residential area.

However, the amount expected to be generated by selling the lands was not mentioned in the disclosure.

On Monday (28 August), Eastern Bank shares were traded at Tk29.40 each at the DSE.

It had paid 12.50% cash and 12.50% stock dividends to its shareholders for the year 2022.