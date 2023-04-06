Eastern Bank declares 25% dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 02:26 pm

Related News

Eastern Bank declares 25% dividend

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 02:26 pm
Eastern Bank declares 25% dividend

Eastern Bank has declared a 25% dividend for its shareholders for 2022, of which 12.5% will be cash and 12.5% stock dividend.

Earlier, the bank had paid the same dividend to its shareholders in 2021.

According to its disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk4.77, which was Tk4.47 (restated) in 2021.

The consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk33.33, up from Tk29.48 (restated).

The bank said a stock dividend had been recommended to strengthen the capital base of the Company in order to support projected business growth and improve certain regulatory ratios.

On Thursday, its share price closed at Tk31.80 each.

Eastern Bank got listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchanges in 1993.

In 2021, the profit of the bank was Tk480 crore.

Top News

stocks / Eastern Bank / dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

58m | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

4h | Explorer
The cottages are so uniquely designed that they blend in perfectly with nature. Photo: Tehreen Islam

Mati-Ta: Escaping into an adventure filled holiday

2h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

23m | TBS Stories
Benefits of Public-Private Partnership in running a social business in Bangladesh

Benefits of Public-Private Partnership in running a social business in Bangladesh

2h | TBS Money Flow
How do hackers hack our passwords?

How do hackers hack our passwords?

3h | Tech Talk
Will Ajay's 'Bholaa' earn a hundred Crs?

Will Ajay's 'Bholaa' earn a hundred Crs?

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds