Eastern Bank declares 25% dividend

Eastern Bank has declared a 25% dividend for its shareholders for 2022, of which 12.5% will be cash and 12.5% stock dividend.

Earlier, the bank had paid the same dividend to its shareholders in 2021.

According to its disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk4.77, which was Tk4.47 (restated) in 2021.

The consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk33.33, up from Tk29.48 (restated).

The bank said a stock dividend had been recommended to strengthen the capital base of the Company in order to support projected business growth and improve certain regulatory ratios.

On Thursday, its share price closed at Tk31.80 each.

Eastern Bank got listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchanges in 1993.

In 2021, the profit of the bank was Tk480 crore.