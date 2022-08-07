Dutch-Bangla Bank receives ‘AAA’ credit rating

Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd has received a 'AAA' credit rating in the long term and 'ST-1' in the short term category, along with a stable outlook based on its audited financials and other relevant information up to 31 December 2021.

The Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Limited (CRAB) announced the bank's rating on Sunday, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange website.

The rating indicates a company's strong capacity to repay stockholders, its congenial position in the stock market, financial excellence, healthiness, sustainable franchise, and first-rate operating environment.

In 2020, the rating agency rated the company 'AA+' in the long term and 'ST-1' in the short term.

The bank was listed on the stock exchange in 2001.

From January to June 2022, the private sector lender made a net profit of Tk248.78 crore, which was Tk225.93 crore in the same period of 2021.

During the period, its earnings per share stood at Tk3.58 and net asset value per share at Tk55.09.

As of 30 June this year, sponsors and directors held 86.99%, institutional investors 5.01%, foreign investors 0.01%, and general investors held 7.99% shares of the bank.