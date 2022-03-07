Dutch-Bangla Bank declares a lower dividend to fortify its capital base

Stocks

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 08:17 pm

Related News

Dutch-Bangla Bank declares a lower dividend to fortify its capital base

The bank said in its statement that it has declared the dividend in line with the central bank circular. The retained amount of the profit will be used to strengthen the capital which helps the bank increase its capacity

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 08:17 pm
Dutch-Bangla Bank declares a lower dividend to fortify its capital base

Dutch-Bangla Bank has declared a lower dividend for 2021 than the previous year, as the country's first joint venture bank plans to strengthen its capital base.

The private sector lender has set aside 27.50% dividend – 17.50% cash and 10% stock – for its shareholders, compared to 15% cash and 15% stock dividends in 2020.

Investors will receive Tk1.75 against each share while the bank's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk8.79 last year, according to its stock exchange filings on Monday.

The bank said in its statement that it has declared the dividend in line with the central bank circular. The retained amount of the profit will be used to strengthen the capital which helps the bank increase its capacity.

It has declared the stock dividend for strengthening the paid-up capital, which is currently Tk632.50 crore, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The bank also noted that, for shareholders' approval of recommended dividends, it will conduct the annual general meeting through a digital platform on 24 April. And the record date has been set for March 28.

Its shares closed 1.64% higher at Tk74.30 on the DSE.

On 16 March last year, the Bangladesh Bank amended the dividend payout policy for banks and proposed a 35% ceiling on banks' dividend issuance to strengthen the entities' capital base, making compliance with the rules mandatory from the year ending on 31 December 2020.

According to the central bank's circular, the money market watchdog has set six dividend sub-slabs under two slabs for the banks based on their liquidity situation.

The circular said the central bank aimed at strengthening banks' capital base by keeping their profits un-disbursed, as much as possible, so that the lenders can contribute more to the country's economy.

The Bangladesh Bank had taken the move following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and to keep banks free from its impact.

According to the circular, the banks, which have refrained from taking deferral for maintaining provision and maintained 15% as capital including a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, would be allowed to announce up to 35% dividend, including a maximum of 17.5% cash.

In the January-September period of 2021, Dutch-Bangla Bank maintained the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) at 16.17% which included capital requirement and capital conservation buffer, where the central bank's requirement is 15%.

But during the period, it could not maintain average cash reserve requirement (CRR) at least 4%, where it maintained 3.94%.

The bank also maintained a statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) at 32.01%, where the minimum requirement is 13%.

Top News / Banking

DBBL / Dividend declaration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

7h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

10h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

8h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

5 Superfood for strong immune system

5 Superfood for strong immune system

4h | Videos
Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

4h | Videos
Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

4h | Videos
Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market