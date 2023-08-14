DSEX tumbles to 110-day low on Monday opening

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 11:54 am

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, hit 6252 at 11.00am as many stocks were falling free

File photo: TBS
File photo: TBS

The ailing stock market, having only 2 gainers, tumbled to the lowest level since 25 April on the opening session of Monday (14 August).

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, hit 6252 at 11.00am as many stocks were falling free.

Stockbrokers said, investors were rushing to protect their capital during the decline as they were worried about the market impact of the ongoing uncertainties about the political and macroeconomic situation in the coming days.

At 11.40 the major equity index was 0.47% down to 6258 which was the sharpest fall since 12 June.

The selloff was across the board while some of the previously rallying stocks were in free fall.

