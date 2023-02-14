DSEX: Top 5 draggers and pullers

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:57 pm

DSEX: Top 5 draggers and pullers

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:57 pm
Representational image/File photo
Representational image/File photo

Companies having higher free-float market capitalisation impact the equity indices more than others.

During the sluggish trading on Tuesday (14 February) Beacon Pharmaceuticals shares, inching down 0.88%, contributed to 1.42% of the intraday decline of the Dhaka Stock Exchange's broad-based index DSEX.  

Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Unique Hotel, Bashundhara Paper Mills and Eastern Housing were among the top five index draggers till the filing of this report at 1:40pm this noon.

On the other hand, biscuit maker Olympic Industries, Sonali Paper, Berger Paints, BDCOM Online and Standard Insurance were the top five stocks that helped indices offset sale pressure in the majority scrips to some extent. 

Free float market capitalisation depends on how many of the company shares are readily available for trading.

Company sponsors, directors and other investors holding 10% or more of company shares need to announce publicly before trading.  

