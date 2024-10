The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged 92 points in the first two hours today (29 October), breaking the four days long bearish trend.

During the session till 12pm, the DSEX rose 1.89% to reach at 4,991 points, while the blue-chip DS30 gained 45 points or 2.52% to 1,851.

Among the traded issues, 297 advanced, while 52 declined and 38 remained unchanged.