DSEX: Stocks unsteady amid volatile trading

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 17 points in the last 90 minutes till 1:00pm on Monday as investors offloaded their holdings to book quick gains.

However, in the early session, investors' buying spree pulled DSEX up by 10 points.

At the end of the first three hours of the trading session, DSEX was settled at 6,214 points.

During the corresponding period, 62 scrips advanced, 64 declined and 199 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the turnover value of the DSE stood at Tk478 crore.