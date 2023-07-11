DSEX stays afloat while turnover declines 40%

DSEX stays afloat while turnover declines 40%

Stock indices on Tuesday managed to stay afloat amid bargain hunting in a large number of scrips.

However, the weakened confidence due to the sell-off on Monday did not let investors execute their buy-sell decisions and turnover in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) declined by 40% on Tuesday—to Tk646 crore from Tk1,080 crore.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the premier bourse, opened higher and following some volatility managed to close 0.04% higher at 6,327 points.

The index fell by 0.21% on Monday, mainly due to a round of profit booking from the most actively traded stocks.

Stockbrokers said a number of stocks were coming up from the floor price levels and many of them suffered selling pressure on Monday to come down to the floor price level again. That was another reason behind the significant drop in turnover on Tuesday.

Of the total scrips, 73 scrips advanced, 113 declined in the DSE.

Turnover in the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell to Tk12.3 crore from Tk27 crore, while CSCX, the major index of the port city bourse, closed flat at 11,172 points.  

