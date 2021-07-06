DSEX slips over profit-taking mood of investors

Stocks

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 11:34 am

DSEX dropped by 0.15% to 6,210 in the first hour of the trading session on Tuesday till 11am

If the market sentiment gets stronger, more people invest in the market and prices go up. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
If the market sentiment gets stronger, more people invest in the market and prices go up. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) key index declined today as investors have reportedly been in the mood to take profits by selling off shares. 

DSEX dropped by 0.15% to 6,210 in the first hour of the trading session on Tuesday till 11am. 

However, the selling pressure stemmed from profit-booking caused the DSE turnover to jump by 22% to Tk677.37 crore in the corresponding period.

170 companies' share prices made advancement during the session, while 177 declined and 24 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Lanka Bangla Finance grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk30.17 crore, followed by ML Dyeing and Apollo Ispat.

Fareast Finance's share hit the circuit breaker upper limit with a 10% price hike, while Olympic Accessories was the top loser during the first trading hour on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 25 points to stand at 18,061 by 11am.

