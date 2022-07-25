DSEX slips below 6,000-mark after 13 months

Stocks

The core index of the Dhaka Stock (DSE), following uncertainty over the country's macroeconomic situation, has fallen below the 6,000-mark after 13 months.

In the first hour of trading on Monday, the major index on the premier bourse went down 1.06% or 64 points to close at 5,987 – a figure lowest since 7 June 2021.

Also, The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued to suffer the outrage of panic-driven selling pressure on Monday.

Investors started dumping equities right from the start of the trading session as the market outlook is still bleak and they are still worried about a number of macroeconomic headwinds, including the energy crisis brought on by gas shortages, inflationary pressure, and currency depreciation, wrote EBL Securities in its daily market commentary.
 

