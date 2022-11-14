DSEX slips to 13-week low

Amid continuous selling pressure, DSEX - the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) - fell by 0.81% to 6,253 on Monday, which was the lowest since 21 August.

Macroeconomic uncertainties engulfed investors' mind as soon as the corporate earnings appeared to be deteriorating for the second consecutive quarter in the July-September period, said analysts.

Majority companies are posting less quarterly profits than that they earned over the same periods of 2021.

The market in the morning opened down and there had been several short moves to recover, but sellers did not allow the recovery at the end of the day.

As around three-fourths scrips were stuck on the floor prices in the DSE, only 18 advanced while 68 declined.

Daily turnover in the DSE slightly declined to Tk714 crore, from Tk724 crore.