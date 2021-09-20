DSEX slightly up after one day falls 

Equity indices of both Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges slightly increased on Monday after falls on the previous day.

The Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) total turnover declined by 13.34% to Tk1762.56 crore as investors took a cautious stance.

The DSE turnover reached such a low level after 32 trading sessions and it is also below Tk2,000 crore after 15 days.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, rose 14 points or 0.19%, which closed at 7,206 points, up from 7,192 points on Sunday.

At the end of Monday's trading session, out of the 376 issues traded, 174 advanced, 163 declined and 37 remained unchanged.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also advanced and the All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 47.4 points to 21,030.

EBL Securities said in its daily market commentary, investors remained watchful this session as several macro-economic and regulatory news were published in recent days which had both positive and negative implications, and as the market has gained a lot over the last year and reached record highs.

However, investors are also hopeful ahead of the June earnings declaration as the earnings are expected to be improved, and also the concern from coronavirus has waned, said the commentary.

On the sectoral front, General Insurance (13.92%), Textile (11.73%), and Financial Institution (10.58%) issues were traded the most on the bourse on Monday.

Most of the sectors observed dismal performance. Out of which, Cement (3.3%), General Insurance (3.1%), and Textile (2.3%) have exerted the most positive returns.

Travel (-2.7%), Paper (-2.6%), and Life Insurance (-2.1%) observed the most corrections.

Far Chemical Industries Limited topped the gainer list with a 10% increase followed by Bangladesh National Insurance Company Limited (9.94%) and Eastern Insurance Company Ltd (9.93%).

On the other hand, Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing Co Limited was the worst share which lost 8.74%, followed by Paper Processing & Packaging Limited (8.66%) and First Janata Bank Mutual Fund (5.66%).