DSEX slides 1.35% amid money market and inflation worries

Stocks

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 10:19 pm

Related News

DSEX slides 1.35% amid money market and inflation worries

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) sharply fell by 1.35% on Wednesday to close at 6,918 points

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 10:19 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Stocks plunged on Wednesday as the tightening liquidity in the money market and the inflation spike increased investors' worry.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) sharply fell by 1.35% on Wednesday to close at 6,918 points.

The index that has been falling since Sunday has wiped out the entire gain of the previous week in a recovery phase.

"Equity indices are in the doldrums as the market momentum has weakened due to the tightening liquidity situation in the money market while inflation spikes added worries to the downbeat mood of investors," EBL Securities wrote in their daily market commentary on Wednesday.

The interest rate in the interbank market of call money - which banks borrow from each other to meet their overnight demand for cash - has doubled in a week amid a sudden increase in demand for cash in the economy.

"Investors were quite shaky and engaged in a selling spree in the stocks which recently outperformed in the market," it added.

Correction in largely capitalised banking stocks intensified the market fall.

Mysteriously, One Bank stock which was below Tk13 per share earlier last week jumped to Tk20 on Wednesday morning and closed at Tk18.5.

Recently, the demand for the private sector commercial bank's stock increased even though the bank was fined by the central bank for inflating its 2020 annual financial statements, while its non-performing loans rose to over 9% at the end of September.

Stockbrokers informed, a young cult individual investor who emerged as the most influential market player last year is behind the unusual price hike in One Bank stocks,  he in collaboration with his followers, manipulated several stocks this year.

The abnormal rise of his stocks' prices created a selling pressure in other stocks as many chases the rising ones selling off their holdings, observed the stockbrokers who spoke to The Business Standard seeking anonymity.

Market volatility again decreased the daily turnover by 14% to Tk1,130 crore on Wednesday as many investors turned watchful instead of triggering their buy-sell decisions.

The banking sector made over one-third of the day's turnover in the DSE.

The selling spree allowed only 75 of the DSE scrips to advance, while 259 declined, and 31 remained unchanged.

No sector, except paper and tannery, survived the sharp selloff on Wednesday as all suffered market capitalisation contraction.

    

  

Economy / Top News

DSEX / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A large portion of our population can’t afford to pay rising healthcare costs and as a result they are choosing not to seek healthcare services. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

We planned to halve out-of-pocket expenditure in healthcare and then went the other way

10h | Panorama
Shanjidul Alam started work in the technology field from the young age of 18. Photo: Courtesy

Meet EcoVation: They make lamps from plastic water bottles and much more

14h | Panorama
Mural of Malcolm X and MLK Jr. &quot;African Amalgamation of Ubiquity,&quot; by Curtis Lewis, on the side wall of Operation Get Down, a drug rehabilitation center, 9980 Gratiot  Avenue, Detroit, 2008. Photo: Bloomberg.

Sometimes even conspiracy theorists have a point

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

How perpetual bond can turn into a trap for investors 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

3h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

3h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

3h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’