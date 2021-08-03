DSEX sets new record on soaring bank sector

Despite a selling pressure amid lockdown worries and pandemic blues, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has set a new record with the help of the soaring bank sector.

DSEX rose by 0.65% to 6,523 points till 11:30am which happens to be the highest mark of the index in history.

Equity indices of the stock exchanges jumped in the first one-and-half-hour trading session on Tuesday as the bank including Jute, paper and printing, insurance, engineering, fuel and power, engineering sectors' share prices soared.

The bank sector, however, witnessed soaring share prices as some investors bought those shares to gain higher profit.

The DSE turnover stood at Tk1031.77 crore in the corresponding period.

During the first one-and-half-hour, 210 companies' share price advanced, while 142 declined and 22 remained unchanged at the DSE.

IFIC grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk32.07 crore, followed by Saif Powertec, Genex Infosys, Orion Pharma, Beximco Limited, and Fu-wang ceramic Ltd.

Meanwhile, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange benchmark index CASPI gained 0.49% to reach 18,951 with Tk24.29 crore in turnover.

At the same time, 124 companies' share price advanced, while 92 declined and 41 remained unchanged at the CSE.