DSEX rises 23 points today

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) gained 23 points today (30 May), snapping a two-day losing streak. 

The DSEX reached 5,252 points, soaring 0.45% from the previous session. Meanwhile, the blue-chip index DS30 rose by 5 points to 1,875, and the DSES also rose by 5 points to 1,144. 

The turnover value jumped by 22% during the session, reaching Tk374 crore compared to the previous session. 

Among the traded scrips, 213 advanced, 126 declined, and 50 remained unchanged.

Investors are selling off their holdings due to uncertainty surrounding the upcoming budget, although they are increasing their buying appetite for specific lucrative items. 

Rupali Life Insurance Company, Orion Pharma, Orion Infusion, and Asiatic Laboratories Limited were the most traded shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

