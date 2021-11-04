DSEX returns to green after four days

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has returned to green by increasing 8 points to 6906 points on Thursday after falling for four consecutive days.

The DSEX index lost 164 points in the previous four days as most investors refrained from pouring money into the market.

Meanwhile, the turnover of the DSE stood at Tk1064.42 crore on Thursday— the lowest in over six months since 28 April this year when it was at Tk940.32 crore.

The turnover is 7% lower than the previous trading day as investors observed see-saw trading activities and were reluctant to fresh-buy amid the ongoing volatility.

Out of the 375 issues traded, 131 advanced, 195 declined, and 49 remained unchanged.

The blue-chip index DS30 rose 15 points to 2601 points and the Shariah index DSES rose by 1 point to 1462 points.

In the meantime, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock exchange's (CSE) All Share Price Index (CASPI) increased by 10 points to 20,197 points.

EBL Securities, in its daily commentary, said investors were on a sideline to observe the market as most of the corporate declarations failed to satisfy their expectations, which is being viewed as a precursor of the ongoing pessimism in the market.

On the sectoral front, pharmaceuticals have contributed by 15.51% in the total turnover, textiles by 15.18%, and banks by 14.76%.

Most of the sectors observed negative returns, out of which life insurances, travel, and jute observed the most corrections—1.8%, 0.9%, and -0.8% respectively.

While miscellaneous, cement, and ceramics have exerted the most positive returns on the bourse—2.2%, 1.9% and 1.7% respectively.

Aamra networks limited topped the gainer list with a 9.28% increase followed by NRBC Bank (7.35%), and Salvo Chemical Industry Limited (6.14%).

On the other hand, Quasem Industries suffered the worst share by losing 6.83%, followed by Prime Textile Spinning Mills Limited (6.79%), and Zaheen Spinning Limited (6.25%).