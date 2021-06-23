DSEX in red as banking shares dip

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), witnessed a downward trend in the first hour of the trading session on Wednesday following the drop in bank and insurance company shares.

During the session, the benchmark index of the DSE decreased 0.05% to settle at 6,102.

The prime bourse had 184 gainers against 140 losers, while the prices of 40 scrips remained unchanged till 11am.

Meanwhile, the DSE turnover stood at Tk576.55 crore.

Dragon Sweater and Spinning Ltd grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk24 crore, followed by Beximco Limited and National Feed Mill.

Besides, Fu-wang Ceramic secured the top position in the scrip-wise gainers' list with a 9.92% price hike while Prime Life Insurance was the top loser during the first trading hour at the DSE.

The benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), however, gained 20 points to close at 17,785 at 11am.