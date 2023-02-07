DSEX recovers marginally amid volatile trade

Stocks

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 03:19 pm

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

Bargain hunters' interest in some selective stocks helped equity indices at the prime bourse recover in the second half of the trading session on Tuesday.

However, turnover in the premier bourse declined to Tk553 crore from Tk580 crore.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), today closed 0.07% higher at 6285.

In continuation of the previous session's correction, the market posted a moderate downfall in early trading on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, only 29 scrips advanced and 141 declined during the closing bell.

