DSEX rebounds in minutes as more stocks get buyers

DSEX which closed at 6240 on Sunday, tumbled to 6192 at the opening of Monday's session and started to rebound at 10:05am

People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

DSEX, the major index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), opened lower on Monday (22 January) as around 130 scrips started to fall free.

DSEX which closed at 6240 on Sunday (21 January), tumbled to 6,192 at the opening of Monday's session and started to rebound at 10:05am.

How the market bracing for post-floor trading

The index recovered up to 6256 and after some ups and downs, it was at 6,253 at 11:45am.

Stocks that were already in regular trading also demonstrated strength at the opening session.

206 of the DSE scrips advanced, and 144 declined. 

Meanwhile, in less than two hours the DSE saw nearly Tk500 crore turnover, while it was less than Tk590 crore for the entire session on Sunday.

After a big fall on Sunday, many of the stocks attracted buyers at a lower price on Monday and the index didn't take much time to head up. 

The securities regulator withdrew the floor price from Sunday morning from all but 35 scrips after nearly 18 months and the market falling free in the morning recovered 60% of the early hour losses on Sunday. 

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

