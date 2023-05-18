DSEX reaches 100-day high

With the increasing appetite for oversold stocks, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), has rallied to 6,290 during the closing bell on Thursday (18 May) which was the highest in the last 100 days.

Stockbrokers thanked a large number of investors for increasing participation in rallying stocks eying quick capital gains, while many were looking for opportunities in the high dividend-paying stocks with retained profitability during the adverse business environment.

Also, the regulatory assurance of not withdrawing the floor price until the market gets back its strength helped boost investors' participation in short-term trading, said stockbrokers.

However, in the second half of the session, some investors were booking profits from a number of scrips that had quick gains over the recent days and that did not let the index sustain the intraday high of 6,299 at 11.34am.

Turnover in the premier bourse increased to Tk933 crore, from Tk712 crore in the previous session.

Blue-chip index DS30 and Shariah index DSES inched up, unlike the previous session. However, insurance and some other small and mid-cap scrip's gains helped the broad-based index DSEX outperform the two other indices with a 0.14% gain on the last session of the week.

115 scrips advanced and 57 declined on the DSE.