DSEX rally extends for third day amid selloffs

Infographic: TBS

The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued gaining momentum for the third straight session despite the selloffs from investors fearing economic uncertainties.

On Thursday, the DSEX closed at 6,215 points, which was 0.08% up from the previous close.

But, out of 334 scrips being traded on the day, only 52 advanced while 111 declined and 171 remained unchanged due to the floor price mechanism.

The daily turnover of the DSE also decreased by 5% from the previous session and stood at Tk507.57 crore on the day.

Stockbrokers said investors' appetite for stocks has been increasing over the week, especially after the regulatory stance of keeping the floor prices on the remaining 232 scripts until the secondary market's health improves.

The EBL Securities said in its daily market commentary that buyers dominated the trading floor by the end of the session, following mild volatility in the market as opportunist investors continued to take positions in lucrative issues which they perceived as a quick-gain opportunity.

However, cautious investors preferred to offload their holdings amid the uncertainties regarding the economic and market outlook, the report read.

Life insurance companies dominate the gainer chart of the DSE, where JMI Hospital was the top gainer on the chart.

Besides, the SME companies index DSMEX lost 11 points to settle at 1,169 and the turnover of the SME platform dropped by 32% to Tk1.99 crore.

Out of 13 companies, only 2 advanced, 9 declined and 2 were unchanged.

Meanwhile, LankaBangla Securities' 1,000 shares were traded at Tk19,000 on the newly formed ATB board to facilitate the trading of non-listed firms shares.

The ATB platform started its journey on 4 January with the trading of LankaBangla Securities shares. The DSE has plans of listing more scrips on the board but no one has come yet.

Indices in the Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) also inched up at the end of the session, while turnover in the port city bourse dropped to Tk5.25 crore from Tk13.3 crore.

