DSEX plunges as capital isolated over Covid-19 surge

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged as the government imposed fresh lockdowns to separate Dhaka from the rest of the country due to a surge in Covid-19 infections.

On Monday, the government imposed a strict lockdown in Narayanganj, Gazipur and Munshiganj, cutting off the country's capital Dhaka from the areas.

At the end of the today's trading session, the DSEX decreased by 0.32% to close at 6,105 and the blue-chip index also lost 0.68% points to 2,205.

However, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) key index CASPI rose by 2.60 points to settle at 17,765.

Shares of 369 companies were traded in the DSE, where 204 declined, 134 advanced and 31 remained unchanged.

The turnover of the DSE slightly declined by 1.20% to Tk2,017.56 crore compared to the previous year.

Pioneer Insurance was the most traded share at the DSE, followed by Beximco Limited and Makson Spinning.

In the top ten gainer list of the premier bourse, all companies were from the textile sector with above 9% price hike each. In this list, Malek Spinning secured the top position, followed by Square Textile and Prime Textile.

The insurance sector saw the highest sell pressure and due to that most of the insurance shares lost value. Following the sell pressure, eight insurance companies placed in the top ten loser list. Out of these, Prime Life Insurance took the top position in the loser chart with 17% price fall as the company did not recommend any dividend for the shareholders for the last year.