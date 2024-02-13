DSEX plunges by 75 points in last 3 hours of today's session

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost 75 points in the last three hours of today's (13 February) session, extending its losing streak for two consecutive days.

Although the day began on a positive note, with trading continuing in that direction until 11:30am, the index later nosedived due to increased selling pressure that could not be offset by the buying side.

At the end of the session, DSEX closed at 6,394 points, which was 30 points lower than the previous session.

Among the traded scrips, 65 showed an advancement, 295 experienced a decline, and 39 remained unchanged.

The market turnover decreased slightly, falling by 3% to Tk1,646 crore as against Tk1,693 crore in the previous session.

Moreover, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange, also closed in negative territory. The All-Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped by 0.32% to 18,500 points.

Investors displayed heightened interest in Best Holdings shares, making it the highest turnover stock with a value of Tk99 crore at the DSE.

Mithun Knitting is traded at the highest limit of 10% circuit breaker on Monday.