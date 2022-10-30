DSEX plummets after delayed opening

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 01:26 pm

DSEX plummets after delayed opening

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Trading at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) opened 90 minutes later at 11:00 am on Sunday due to some operational issues on the trading platform.  DSEX, the broad-based index at the premier bourse, nosedived as soon as trading began.

In 30 minutes of trading, the index fell by 0.35% to 6,355 at 11:30 am.

Due to annual earnings and dividend announcement, 70 stocks were subject to no price limit on Monday and the DSE in the morning found the price limit mistakenly lifted for all the scrips, said the bourse in a statement.

Ensuring the circuit breaker was only for eligible scrips took some time and the delayed trading started.

Trading would close at 2:35 pm today, instead of 1:50 pm.

No stock is being allowed to trade below the price floor the securities regulator imposed at the end of July.

