DSEX at one-month high, turnover surpasses Tk700cr

Dhaka stocks rallied on Sunday as investors returned to the buying mood, anticipating capital gains.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), gained 0.57% to close at 6,250 points – the highest since 15 December.

The turnover at the premier exchange increased to Tk711 crore, which was the highest in the last two months.

"Dhaka stocks sparked a rally owing to investors' optimism over indications of easing adversities on the macroeconomic front, following the positive node on securing the IMF loan," EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary.

The upward market momentum persisted throughout the session, fuelled by across-the bourse participation from investors as they sought quick rallies in sector-specific issues in anticipation of regained market momentum due to some signs of economic recovery while neither the floor price on stocks nor the lending rate cap is going to be removed soon, it added.

Moreover, investors also turned back to the ailing market with an expectation of a favourable monetary policy from the central bank in addressing the current liquidity scenario in the money market, which is going to favour the capital market as well.

The Bangladesh Bank did announce 25 basis point hikes for its repo rate to 6% and the reverse repo rate to 4.25%. Besides, the removal of the deposit rate cap and the raising of the ceiling for consumer loan interest to 12% from 9% are all hawkish to some extent and are set to further squeeze the money market liquidity, which should also hurt fund inflow into stocks.

However, stocks already coming through a prolonged correction appeared to be a good bet at current price levels as investors went on buying them.

The announced plan for a market-based foreign exchange rate system that targets a maximum of 2% deviation among the different rates of the dollar by the end of 2023 also seems to let stock investors expect a better managed forex regime.

The banking sector, already in a liquidity crunch, might get some relief from the pressure of disbursing more loans as the central bank continues instructing banks to encourage their large corporate clients to pursue the capital market for long-term financing and investment, according to analysts.

"Recent policy supports are expected to improve the liquidity condition in the capital market and make the capital market more vibrant in near future," wrote EBL Securities.

Many stocks returned to spontaneous trading on Sunday, as 134 of the 400 scrips had bidders during the closing bell, up from 96 on Thursday.

Investors poured over Tk40 crore into the scrips that had no bidder due to the floor or a 1% lower circuit.

On the sectoral front, IT, pharmaceuticals, and life insurance stocks contributed the most to DSE turnover on Sunday, accounting for 19.1%, 15.1%, and 10.3%, respectively.

A total of 110 scrips advanced and 61 declined at the DSE.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange, also settled on the green terrain.