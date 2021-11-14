DSEX nosedives again after 3 green sessions

Stocks

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 11:00 pm

Related News

DSEX nosedives again after 3 green sessions

DSE turnover declined by 26.22% and stood at Tk1,111 crore

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 11:00 pm
Photo: TBS.
Photo: TBS.

Dhaka and Chattogram stocks nosedived again on Sunday, following the previous three positive sessions.

The DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 0.94% to 6,930 on the first day of the week, continuing its fall over the entire session.

According to analysts, the failure of some companies to post expected earnings made the investors pessimistic. 

Also, profit booking amid a shaky market direction intensified the selling pressure.

The DSEX lost 66 points on Sunday after gaining 196 points in the previous three sessions.

Beximco, one of the large-cap stocks, exacerbated market correction as the stock observed price correction despite declaring a substantial upsurge in earnings.

Moreover, many investors remained on the sidelines amid the prevailing volatility. Overall, the participation on the bourse decreased while the total turnover in the DSE declined by 26.22% and stood at Tk1,111 crore.

Miscellaneous, bank, and pharmaceutical sectors each contributed the maximum of nearly 15% of the daily turnover.

No sector other than tannery, IT, and bank withstood the selling pressure and suffered a contraction in their market capitalisation.

Poorer than expected quarterly earnings dragged down the cement, travel, and ceramic sectors' market capitalisation the most.   

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed in the red on Sunday.

Top News

DSEX / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

1d | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

1d | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

1d | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub