DSEX, market capitalisation at record high

TBS report
22 August, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 08:39 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Equity indices of Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges witnessed a rally on Sunday, riding on the bank stocks.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), stood at the highest since its inception, while the market capitalization of DSE also at the historically highest.

The key index rose by 81.61 points or 1.20% to 6,842 points.

The DSE turnover also advanced by 21.97% to Tk2706.31 crore from Tk2218.88 crore on the previous trading day.

At the end of the Sunday trading session, 247 companies' share price advanced, while 96 declined and 33 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Out of the 32 listed banks, 28 banks stock price rose, 2 banks stocks declined and 2 remained unchanged.  

In the last two days of the previous week, the market saw correction after four consecutive days of selling pressure on profit taking.

Meanwhile, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange benchmark index CASPI advanced by 208 points or 1.05% to 19,921 points.

The EBL Securities said in its daily market commentary, the moderate correction in the last two sessions has made investors buoyant due to their lucrative price level. As a result, inventors' strong buying support continued in selective issues and the market stood firm at the historically highest level.

On the sectoral front, in the total turnover Textile sectors contributed 16.55%, followed by bank 15.85% and fuel and power 9.46%.

Most of the sectors observed shining performance, out of which Cement 2.4%, Bank 1.9% and Paper 1.9% have exerted the most returns.

Aziz Pipes Ltd, topped the gainer list with a 10% increase to Tk130.90 from Tk119 due to disclosure of resuming its production after eight months, following Sonargaon Textiles Ltd and Associated Oxygen Limited.

Malek spinning was the worst share on Sunday, which lost 4.33%, followed by Pioneer Insurance and Reliance Insurance.

