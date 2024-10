The benchmark index DSEX lost 1.04% in the first half an hour of the trading session today (28 October), extending the losing trend for four consecutive days.

During the session till 10:30am, the DSEX fell by 52 points to close at 4,913, while the blue-chip index DS30 dropped 23 points to settle at 1,807.

Among the trading issues, 94 advanced, while 212 declined and 59 remained unchanged.