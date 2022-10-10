DSEX lost 119 points over rumour of floor price withdrawal

DSEX, benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 119 points or 1.82% on Monday over floor price withdrawal rumour spreading among the investors.

"A number of black hats spread the rumor of floor price withdrawal on purpose leaving the bourses in a volatile state. The commission is yet to take any decision, in fact, there has been no discussion on revoking the floor price," Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam told The Business Standard.

On the day, DSEX closed at 6,449 and the blue-chip index DS30 fell by 47 points to stand at 2,314.

Due to this sudden drop, 167 scripts at the DSE declined today, while 19 advanced and 182 remained unchanged.

Daily turnover at the DSE trading floor stood at Tk1,413 crore by the end of the session.

Meanwhile, CSCX, the major index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, lost 170 points to close at 11,419.