DSEX loses 182 points amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Stocks

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 03:32 pm

Related News

DSEX loses 182 points amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 03:32 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

DSEX, the benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 182 points or 2.74% today due to aggressive selling pressure from the investors over the fear of economic uncertainty caused by the Ukraine-Russia war. 

Since the full-scale Russian invasion began in Ukraine on 24 February, DSEX has lost 492 points till Monday.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said that there has been no fundamental reason behind the downfall of the prime index.

At the end of the trading on Monday, the key index of the DSE closed at 6,456 points, which was the lowest in the last seven months.

Investors' collective caution in buying was not reflected during the sell-offs as daily turnover was still below the Tk1,000 crore level.

Out of 379 issues at the DSE trading floor, only seven advanced, while 364 declined and eight remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, all the indices of Chittagong Stock Exchange went down by more than 2.34%.

Top News

DSE / DSEX / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / CSE / Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

4h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

2h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

3h | Videos
Bollywood movie 'Gangubai' earns Rs108 crore in 7 Days

Bollywood movie 'Gangubai' earns Rs108 crore in 7 Days

4h | Videos
Can You Eat Green Potatoes?

Can You Eat Green Potatoes?

4h | Videos
Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy