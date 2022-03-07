DSEX loses 182 points amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

DSEX, the benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 182 points or 2.74% today due to aggressive selling pressure from the investors over the fear of economic uncertainty caused by the Ukraine-Russia war.

Since the full-scale Russian invasion began in Ukraine on 24 February, DSEX has lost 492 points till Monday.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said that there has been no fundamental reason behind the downfall of the prime index.

At the end of the trading on Monday, the key index of the DSE closed at 6,456 points, which was the lowest in the last seven months.

Investors' collective caution in buying was not reflected during the sell-offs as daily turnover was still below the Tk1,000 crore level.

Out of 379 issues at the DSE trading floor, only seven advanced, while 364 declined and eight remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, all the indices of Chittagong Stock Exchange went down by more than 2.34%.