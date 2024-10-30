DSEX jumps 76 points in first half an hour session

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), surged over 76 points to 5,093 in the first half an hour of today's (30 October) session.

The securities regulator said the finance adviser will visit the BSEC today at 3pm to discuss the ongoing crisis in the capital market.

Market insiders said stocks surged in hopes that the affected investors may get stimulus from the government.

During the first half an hour, 312 issues advanced, while 21 declined and 30 remained unchanged.