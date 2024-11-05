DSEX jumps 76 points as capital gain tax reduced

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged 76 points to reach 5,328 in the first trading hour today (5 November) as the national revenue board reduced the capital gains tax.

Yesterday, the revenue board cut the capital gains tax to 15% from 30% if the gain exceeded Tk50 lakh.

As a result, the maximum effective tax rate for high net-worth individual taxpayers decreased to 20.25% from 40.25% including surcharge.

During the session, 341 issues advanced, while 17 declined and 32 remained unchanged.

The turnover at the DSE surpasses Tk200 crore during the first trading hour.