DSEX jumps 277 points, hits 6,000 mark after five months

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged by 277 points in the first 25 minutes today, hitting 6,000 mark for the first time in five months.

During the session till 10:25am, the DSEX reached at 6,202 points, while the blue-chip index DS30 gained 118 points to reach at 2,251.

The turnover stood at Tk399 crore.

During the session, 363 scrips advanced, 24 declined and 6 remained unchanged.