DSEX jumps 277 points, hits 6,000 mark after five months

Stocks

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 10:39 am

Related News

DSEX jumps 277 points, hits 6,000 mark after five months

The massive jump took place in mere 25 minutes since the beginning of the session today

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 10:39 am
DSEX jumps 277 points, hits 6,000 mark after five months

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged by 277 points in the first 25 minutes today, hitting 6,000 mark for the first time in five months.

During the session till 10:25am, the DSEX reached at 6,202 points, while the blue-chip index DS30 gained 118 points to reach at 2,251.

The turnover stood at Tk399 crore.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the session, 363 scrips advanced, 24 declined and 6 remained unchanged. 

Top News

stocks and bonds / DSEX / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

1h | Panorama
Nusrat Tabassum led the protest from the front at Dhaka University on 16 July. Photo: Courtesy

Nusrat Tabassum: 'I want to be the voice of the masses'

1h | Panorama
Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

2d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

13h | Videos
Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

11h | Videos
U.S. Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

12h | Videos
This is Abu Sayed's Bangladesh, no discrimination: Dr Yunus

This is Abu Sayed's Bangladesh, no discrimination: Dr Yunus

13h | Videos