DSEX reaches 8-month high

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) reached an eight month high on Sunday as investors actively participated in the trendy scrips for quick gains.

On the day, the index advanced by 26 points or 0.42% to 6,367 compared to the previous trading session.

According to insiders, the market was upbeat on the first session of the week owing to increased optimism across the DSE because of regained momentum in some fundamental stocks.

Buyer dominance prevailed throughout the session as optimistic investors opted to take positions in equities ahead of the quarterly earnings declarations with positive expectations of capturing short-term gains, according to the daily market commentary by EBL Securities.

Participation of investors also increased on Sunday as turnover rose by 24% to Tk933 crore, compared to the previous trading session.

On the sectoral front, food contributed the highest 17.6% to the day's turnover, followed by fuel and power adding 12.9%, and engineering stocks adding 10.3%.

Most of the sectors displayed price appreciation, out of which, general insurance, cement, and jute gained the most by 4%, 2.6%, and 2.4% respectively.

On the other hand, travel, ceramics, and tannery saw the highest corrections by 0.9%, 0.3%, and 0.2% in that order.

Out of the traded stocks, 130 advanced, 61 declined, and 192 remained unchanged on Sunday.

Islami Commercial Insurance Company was the top gainer with a 9.97% gain, and its shares closed at Tk35.6 each. Meghna Pet industries, on the other hand, was the top loser with a 5.32% loss.

At the port-city bourse, the all share price index Caspi advanced by 59 points to 18,790 on Sunday.