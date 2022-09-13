DSEX inches up with moderate increase in turnover

Stocks

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

DSEX inches up with moderate increase in turnover

DSE turnover increased by by 8.8% to Tk1,480 crore

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 09:31 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

With investors' increased appetite for a wide range of stocks that have been in a correction phase for the last couple of sessions, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) inched up 0.14% on Tuesday to close at 6,537 points.

The blue-chip index DS30 and Shariah index DSES inched down as investors booked profits from most of the selective stocks after some quick gains in a week.

"The market has been witnessing jerky rides as investors are watchful due to recent upward momentum in the market," wrote EBL Securities in its daily market commentary.

Moreover, investors were unable to settle for particular sector-specific stocks since they were focusing on reshuffling their portfolios due to having expectations from the upcoming earnings declarations, it added.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka bourse also observed a slight increase in participation while the total turnover increased by 8.8% to Tk1,480 crore.

Pharmaceuticals, miscellaneous, and engineering sectors contributed a maximum of 20.2%, 19.7%, and 10.4% of the daily turnover respectively.

Most of the sectors displayed mixed returns, while jute, ceramic, and IT, having comparatively smaller market capitalisations, gained the most – 7.4%, 2%, and 1.8% respectively.

Services and real estate, cement, and pharmaceuticals suffered the highest corrections of 1.9%, 0.6%, and 0.5% respectively.

As many as 129 scrips advanced in the DSE against declines of 108, while the price of 140 scrips remained unchanged.

CSCX and CASPI, the broad-based indices in the Chittagong Stock Exchange, closed 0.2% higher while turnover in the port-city bourse increased by 25% to Tk35 crore.

Top News

DSEX / Turnover / increase

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

6h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

12h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

12h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

1h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

1h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’