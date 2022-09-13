DSEX inches up with moderate increase in turnover

With investors' increased appetite for a wide range of stocks that have been in a correction phase for the last couple of sessions, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) inched up 0.14% on Tuesday to close at 6,537 points.

The blue-chip index DS30 and Shariah index DSES inched down as investors booked profits from most of the selective stocks after some quick gains in a week.

"The market has been witnessing jerky rides as investors are watchful due to recent upward momentum in the market," wrote EBL Securities in its daily market commentary.

Moreover, investors were unable to settle for particular sector-specific stocks since they were focusing on reshuffling their portfolios due to having expectations from the upcoming earnings declarations, it added.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka bourse also observed a slight increase in participation while the total turnover increased by 8.8% to Tk1,480 crore.

Pharmaceuticals, miscellaneous, and engineering sectors contributed a maximum of 20.2%, 19.7%, and 10.4% of the daily turnover respectively.

Most of the sectors displayed mixed returns, while jute, ceramic, and IT, having comparatively smaller market capitalisations, gained the most – 7.4%, 2%, and 1.8% respectively.

Services and real estate, cement, and pharmaceuticals suffered the highest corrections of 1.9%, 0.6%, and 0.5% respectively.

As many as 129 scrips advanced in the DSE against declines of 108, while the price of 140 scrips remained unchanged.

CSCX and CASPI, the broad-based indices in the Chittagong Stock Exchange, closed 0.2% higher while turnover in the port-city bourse increased by 25% to Tk35 crore.