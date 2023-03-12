DSEX inches down as share sell-offs continue

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 12:36 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Although the trading session on Sunday opened higher, the benchmark index of the premier bourse has started to inch down due to sales pressure as the day progresses.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped by 18 points to reach 6242 points by 12.20 pm.

During the session, only 21 scrips advanced, 132 declined and 128 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, turnover at DSE stood at Tk244 crore.

Unilever Consumer Cares shares on Sunday soared by Tk511 each or 17% to Tk3360 each after the company declared their annual dividend on 9 March.

Last week, the Dhaka bourse regained some momentum due to investors' participation.

The average daily turnover jumped by 80% in a week and stood at Tk646 crore by end of last week, which was Tk358 crore in the previous one.

