DSEX inches down as sell-off continues

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), continued to inch down in the early session on Sunday due to share sell-offs.

The DSEX declined by 10 points to reach at 6262 points at 11am.

Meanwhile, the DSE Shariah index declined by 3.69 points to reach 1368 points and the blue-chip index DS30 declined by 3.17 points.

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk201.55 crore during the corresponding period.

Out of the traded stocks, 49 scrips advanced, 105 declined and 129 scrips remained unchanged.

Trust Islami Life Insurance was on the top of the gainers' list after its share prices increased by 10% to Tk12.10 each.

Among others, Emerald Oil Industries topped the list after the share prices increased by 8.5% to Tk75.1 each and City General Insurance by 6.7% to Tk38.2 each.